CBSE Class 12th results 2017 likely to be declared on May 24

CBSE class 12th results 2017: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the results of Class 12th examination next week. Many media reports are claiming that the result might be out on May 21, considering previous year release date was same, however, there is no official confirmation by the Board yet.

Though this year, the CBSE exams were postponed this year due to Assembly Elections held in five states, however the Board will declare the results on time to avoid any delay in admissions for various undergraduate courses in the universities.

Moreover websites like Indiaresults.com are claiming May 24 as result declaration date. Also as per a Hindustan Times report the Class 12 exam results are likely to be declared by May 25. The reports quotes a senior official who said that “the result won’t be delayed beyond May 27.”

Last year, the results of class 10 was released on May 21 while class 12 results were declared on May 28.

This year, nearly 10.98 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 12 exams out of which 4,60,026 were girls and 6,38,865 were boys. The highest number of students registered for the class 12 boards exams were from Delhi which is 2,58,321.

The exams were started from March 9 and will continued until till April 29, 2017.

Last year, a total of 10,65,179 students had appeared for class 12 examination. This year, 10677 schools have registered for the exam which is higher than the last year’s number.

