Gujarat: Last batch of GSHSEB semester system shows improvement by 2.86 per cent

GSEB results 2017: With an increase from 99 to 118 schools that recorded a 100 per cent result GSEB results 2017: With an increase from 99 to 118 schools that recorded a 100 per cent result

AFTER REGISTERING a continuous decline for last two years, Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board’s (GSHSEB) Class XII Science results, the last examinations conducted as per the semester system, declared Thursday recorded an improvement of 2.86 per cent in the overall pass percentage, this year.

With an overall pass percentage of 81.89 per cent, this year as compared to 79.03 per cent in the academic session 2015-16, out of 1,41,984 students who appeared for the examinations, 1,13,598 were declared pass by the state board.

“Apart from better results this year, even the Gujarati medium result has also fared well as compared to last year. This is a result of continuous efforts put in by the schools and students as the education department had stressed for an improvement in our mother tongue medium,” said Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

Since the introduction of semester system by GSHSEB in Science stream (Class XI and XII) in the year 2013, it was announced in June 2016 to be scrapped from the academic session 2017-18. It was only in the year 2014 that the results increased from 92.53 (2013) to 94.14 (2014) per cent. The records revealed that after 2014, it plummeted to 79.03 in 2016.

Read | GSEB declares Class 12 science semester 4 results, 81.89 per cent students passed

“The results were better this year as compared to 2015-2016. Students who could not clear subjects will be given an opportunity to take exams in July,” said deputy chairman of GSHSEB R R Thakkar.

This year, beating the previous records, boys outshone girls though only by a narrow gap of 0.46 per cent. The pass percentage of girls recorded is 81.60 per cent against boys who secured a higher pass percentage of 82.06 per cent.

As many as 1,41,984 total students registered at total 135 centres and sub centres, 1,38,727 took their examinations. Out of this, 1,13,598 qualified for pass certificates. Results of 3523 candidates have been withheld while a total of 45 copying cases have been registered of whom the result have been reserved.

On the decline in copying cases, Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said, “While the copying cases have dropped from 105 to 45, the department would aim for not a single copy cases in next two years. There is an example of GujCET (Gujarat Common Entrance Examination) too conducted Wednesday where not a single copying case was reported from across the state.”

With an increase from 99 to 118 schools that recorded a 100 per cent result, there was also an increase of schools that recorded results less than 10 per cent when compared to previous year. From 28 schools in the year 2015-16 recording less than 10 per cent result, it jumped to 44 this year.

Among districts, despite an improvement of nearly 20 per cent, Chhota Udepur continues to register the lowest pass percentage. With 51.54 pass per cent, the district was at the bottom among all districts in the state while Botad pipping Rajkot that was the district with highest pass percentage, secured the top slot with 94.02 per cent.

Third year in a row, Gonadal topped the list with highest result among examination centres that further increased from 97.17 (in 2016) per cent to 98.77 per cent this year.

Among five different mediums, students of English medium fared better than all other mediums while Marathi medium with 36.99 per cent was the lowest. The pass percentage of English medium students was recorded as 84.87 per cent, however lower than previous year when it was recorded as 86.47. Gujarati medium students scored a pass percentage of 81.61 per cent while, Hindi medium students secured 63 per cent and Urdu medium 63.04 per cent.

Read | NEET 2017: Experts to clarify incorrect, ambiguous questions, says CBSE

Both the Medical and Non Medical streams, higher a higher pass percentage than previous year. The pass percentage of Non Medical stream that recorded 84.81 per cent was higher than Medical students who secured 79.35 per cent. Also, students who opted for both streams secured a pass percentage of 86.36 per cent.

Among subjects, the language subjects including Urdu, Hindi and Arabic recorded 100 per cent pass percentage. While among Science subjects, this year again Chemistry turned out to be the subject with least pass percentage of 83.50 per cent, Biology was with the highest pass percentage of 87.43 followed by Mathematics with 86.76 and Physics at 84.59 per cent.

GSEB – 100 per cent results by hearing impaired students:

While overall 98.10 per cent result was recorded by physically challenged candidates, hearing impaired candidates secured 100 per cent result. Also, visually and physically challenged candidates secured 95.45 and 98.75 per cent result, respectively making it to an average of 98.10 per cent.

Top five districts (pass percentage)

Botad-94.02

Morbi-93.92

Rajkot-93.24

Junagadh-91.06

Mehsana-90.93

Bottom five districts (pass percentage)

Chhota Udepur-51.54

Tapi-55.74

Narmada-55.75

Valsad-63.72

Mahisagar (Lunavada)-65.17

GSHSEB Class XII Science results of last two decades at a glance (in per cent):

1996- 25.21

1997- 52.97

1998- 57.52

1999- 51.05

2000- 60.96

2001- 70.62

2002- 54.39

2003- 42.81

2004- 51.16

2005- 54.96

2006- 82.89

2007- 83.54

2008- 75.85

2009- 73.54

2010- 75.77

2011- 69.16

2012- 67.70

2013- 92.53

2014- 94.14

2015-86.10

2016- 79.03

For more updates in GSEB results 2017, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now