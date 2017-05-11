Tamil Nadu Plus Two results 2017 to be released tomorrow at tnresults.nic.in

Plus Two results 2017: In case students need counselling, they can call at the helpline number 104 Plus Two results 2017: In case students need counselling, they can call at the helpline number 104

Plus Two results 2017: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) will release the results for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Plus two exams on May 12 at 10 am on the official website. Nearly 9 lakh students have appeared for the exams held in March. – tnresults.nic.in. As per reports, once declared, the authority will send results via SMS to students.

The results will be available on the following websites:

tnresults.nic.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

Steps to download the Plus Two results 2017:

– Go to the official website mentioned above

– On the main page, click on the link flashing Plus Twp results 2017.

– A new page will open.

– Enter your roll number and security code (captcha) in the fields provided.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

The papers were sent for evaluation from April 6 to April 22, 2017. In case students need counselling, they can call at the helpline number 104, 044-24640050 or emailhelp@snehaindia.org. Last year, the Board had received 25000 calls during the exam season.

The students will receive their certificates once the results is announced. From this year, the names of the candidates will be printed in English as well as Tamil.

The results for class 10 SSLC exams are likely to be declared on May 19, 2017, according to reports.

Read | Tamil Nadu: HSC Plus Two results to be declared on May 12

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd