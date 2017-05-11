Karnataka II PUC results to be released today at 3 pm at karresults.nic.in, pue.kar.nic.in

PUC results 2017: Keep your roll number handy to view the result PUC results 2017: Keep your roll number handy to view the result

PUC results 2017: Department of Pre University Education is likely to announce thee II PUC result 2017 at 3 pm today. The exams was held in March. The official website pue.kar.nic.in hasn’t mentioned anything on the result declaration, however, a notification on the website – results.nic.in has flashed that the result will be released today at 3 pm.

PUC results 2017: The students can find results on results.nic.in PUC results 2017: The students can find results on results.nic.in

A total of 6,84,247 students appeared for the exam out of which 54803 have appeared for the first time. Among the private students category, 105092 have sat for the PUC II 2017 exam.

Steps to download the II PUC 2017 exam results 2017:

– Go to the official website of the PUE Department (results.nic.in or karresults.nic.in).

– On the main page, click on the link flashing PUC results 2017.

Read | Karnataka II PUC result on May 11, SSLC result on May 12

– A new page will open.

– Enter your roll number and security code (captcha) in the fields provided.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

Those candidates who feel unsatisfied with their marks can also apply for revaluation, dates and process of which will be updates once the PUC results is out.

Last year, PUC chemistry paper was leaked twice which led to massive protest. This year, adequate measures was taken by the authority.

As per a report by The Hindu, the marks of PUC will not be used for calculating the Common Entrance Test (CET) ranking equation.

For more Karnataka PUC results 2017 updates, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd