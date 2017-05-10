Gujarat Board Class 12 science results to be declared on May 11 at gseb.org

GSEB 12th results 2017: Last year, GSEB had announced Class 12 Science results on May 17 GSEB 12th results 2017: Last year, GSEB had announced Class 12 Science results on May 17

GSEB Class 12th results 2017: The results of Class 12 science exams semester 4 and 2 will be released tomorrow, that is, May 11 at 10 am. The students can check the results on the official website gseb.org. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) conducted the HSC examination in March. In Class 12 Science exam, out of a total of 1,41,370 registered candidates, 1,38,252 appeared.

The Board will also distribute the mark sheets from 11 am onwards. Keeping in mind the previous trends, the Gujarat Board may release the result an hour before the scheduled time.

Similarly, from general stream, out of 2,42,803 registered candidates, 2,38,927 took the examination. In Class 12, a total of 6 copying cases were detected by the state control room.

Steps to download GSEB Class 12 Science results 2017

Visit the official websites – gseb.org or examresults.net.

On the homepage, click on the GSEB Class 12 science results

A new page will open

Enter your registration number and other details.

Click on submit

The results will be displayed

Download and take a print out

Last year, GSEB had announced Class 12 Science results on May 17 and Class 10 results on May 24. The overall pass percentage of Class 12 Science stream was 86.10 per cent.

