UP Board class 10 and class 12 results 2017 to be released in June

UP Board class 10th and class 12th results 2017: The results for the Class 10 and Class 12 examination of the Uttar Pradesh Board will release in the first week of June. Unlike previous years, the Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad exams started from March 16 onwards due to the assembly elections. The UP Board started the evaluation from April 27 at 253 centres in the state. Nearly 1.37 lakh teachers were assigned to check about 4.6 crore answer sheets, as per a report of the Hindustan Times. The evaluation is expected to complete in the second week of May.

In this year UP board exams, a number of cheating cases have been reported. At two exam centres in Mathura, students were caught mass cheating due to which the Board had to cancel the English paper.

About 1,500 students using unfair means have been caught and 111 centres and FIRs have been lodged against 178 invigilators. The board has also replaced 327 centre incharges and 600 invigilators, while exams at 54 centres have been cancelled and 57 centres have been blacklisted.

The state has recorded over 13,000 dropouts this year with over 7,802 students backing out from high schools and 5,708 from the intermediate level.

Steps to download UP Board class 10th and class 12th results 2017:

Visit the official website

On the homepage, click on the UP Board class 10th or class 12th results 2017

Enter your roll number and date of birth

The results will be displayed

Check and download your marks

