Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE Class 10th results 2017 to be released today at hpbose.org

HPBOSE Class 10th results 2017: Himachal Pradesh Board is likely to release Class 10th results today afternoon. The matriculation class 10 exams were started from March 4 with the Hindi paper and ended on March 17, 2017. Nearly 1.5 lakh candidates appeared for the exams.

Last year, a total 1,22,614 students appeared in the examination of which 81,304 passed and 16,616 got compartment. The students can check the results on the official website.

Steps to download the HPBOSE class 10th results 2017:

– Go to the official website for HPBOSE (hpbose.org).

– On the homepage, click on the notification for the results or go to the results page under students corner.

– Fill in the details in the fields provided and submit.

– Download the results sheet and take a print out of the same for further reference.

In 2016, girls have bagged the top three slots at the Himachal Board exams with Akshima Thakur at the top position scoring 98.57 per cent. The second position is jointly shared by Lakita Khidtta and Ira Sharma (98.29 per cent).

