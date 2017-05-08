NEET 2017: Check unofficial answer keys; experts find difficulty level moderate

NEET 2017: Aspirants with their admit cards before a National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET), in Bhopal on Sunday. PTI photo NEET 2017: Aspirants with their admit cards before a National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET), in Bhopal on Sunday. PTI photo

NEET 2017: CBSE has on Sunday conducted National Eligibility Entrance Test (UG) 2017 in offline mode for a total of 11,38,890 students at 1921 exam centres. The answer keys of NEET 2017 is likely to be released this month. The Board conducted NEET for undergraduate admissions for 95,000 seats (65,000 MBBS and 25,000 BDS) in all government medical colleges, private medical colleges and deemed universities in the entire country. The results of NEET 2017 will be released on June 8.

The pattern of the NEET-2017 was similar to the previous year. There were a total of 180 questions asked out of which each carried 4 marks weightage. For every wrong answer, 1 mark will be deducted.

Experts believe the question paper was of moderate difficulty level. “NEET 2017 question paper was different in some regions, especially the codes, which had questions in Gujarati and Bengali language. Gujarati language question paper can be deemed relatively easier if we compare it with paper codes which had questions in English and Hindi languages,”Aakash Chaudhry, Director, Aakash Educational Services Pvt. Ltd.

Read | Female NEET candidate in Kannur asked to remove innerwear

Some experts also pointed out that a question did not have correct answers in the options. “Chemistry is generally of moderate difficulty and this year was similar to last year’s paper. Most questions were conceptual and application based. Students strong in both factors would not find it too lengthy either. It was also observed in Set R, question no. 87 (Chemistry) doesn’t have any correct option,” said Rajshekhar Ratrey, VP Educational Content, Toppr.com.

He further added that physics paper was of moderate difficulty level and was loaded with a lot of calculation-based questions. Compared to last year though, the paper was slightly tougher and lengthier.

Read | NEET 2017 analysis: Students find physics section tricky

Biology is generally deemed to be moderately difficult and this year was no different. Compared to last year though, the paper was slightly tougher. Most question were conceptual, so those with strong concepts would find it solvable in time.

As per experts, about 60-70 per cent of the questions were based on concepts given in NCERT. Close to 7 per cent questions were tough.

“Overall, questions involved different level of skills – some being knowledge based and some being analytical type. Questions in Physics were very demanding in terms of being multi-conceptual, hence time consuming. Questions based upon diagram, however, were less in number this time,” said Chaudhry.

Unofficial answer keys by Aakash Institute

For more NEET 2017 updates, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd