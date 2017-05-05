NEET 2017: Bring Aadhaar card; no shoes, hair pins allowed in exam hall, says CBSE

NEET 2017: Check the do’s and don’ts before you enter the exam hall NEET 2017: Check the do’s and don’ts before you enter the exam hall

NEET 2017: CBSE will conduct National Eligibility Entrance Test (UG) 2017 on May 7. The Board has issued a notification directing students to bring Aadhaar card along with their admit cards. They have notified that some students who have downloaded their admit cards from cyber cafe and have faced problem. Their photograph is not uploaded properly. CBSE has therefore, asked these candidates to bring their Aadhaar card or any government photo ID card.

The admit cards are already out. The candidates can download the CBSE NEET admit cards online by visiting cbseneet.nic.in.

Keeping malpractices in mind, the CBSE has come up with a list of instructions that a candidate has to follow in the exam hall

Read | NEET 2017: Exam on May 7, avoid these common mistakes

Don’t for NEET 2017

No smoking in the examination centre

No water bottles, tea, coffee, cold drinks or snacks

No stationary items like pen, scale, writing pad, pen drives, eraser, calculators and pencil boxes

No mobile phones, earphones, health bands and microphones are strictly prohibited.

Students cannot wear hair accessories like hair pins, hair bands and hair beads.

No ornaments like ring, earrings, nose-pin, chain/necklace, pendants, badge, brooch etc.

CBSE has also given instructions on what to wear on NEET 2017 exam date. The medical aspirant can only wear light clothes with half sleeves not having big buttons, brooch/badge, flower et al with salwar/ trouser.

Also, the students cannot wear shoe but slippers or sandals with low heels.

For more NEET 2017 news, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd