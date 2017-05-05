NEET 2017: Exam on May 7, avoid these common mistakes

NEET 2017: This year in all the seats of MBBS/BDS courses, admission will be made through NEET (UG) 2017 NEET 2017: This year in all the seats of MBBS/BDS courses, admission will be made through NEET (UG) 2017

Hard work and success often go hand-in-hand. But working hard with wrong techniques is more likely to cause a negative impact rather than bringing you closer to your goal. Hence, it is essential to ensure that your preparations are headed in the right direction along with suitable techniques to bring about the desired result. To make it possible, you need to ensure that you are avoiding the following common mistakes while preparing for your NEET examination:

1. Ignoring NCERT: Students often surround themselves with a heap of reference books and study materials while giving their least attention to the NCERT textbooks. This is where they are going wrong. You might be interested to know that around 70 to 80 percent of questions in the NEET exam are based on NCERT books. Students must ensure that NCERT-based learning should remain their first priority during their preparations.

However, it must also be noted that a significant portion of this figure also comprises advanced learnings of NCERT-based concepts. So, students must learn the concepts and their application in questions rather than merely memorising the case-specific approach for the question.

2. Not coming up with a self-preparation strategy: Every student has unique abilities and attributes that only they and their teachers are aware of. Some have good analytical skills, some are good with concept retention, while others have other advantageous characteristics. One must create one’s own preparation strategy according to these abilities in order to generate the most-favourable results. Even if they use a recommended strategy, they must utilize their capabilities for the same.

3. Using rote techniques: Some concepts can be learnt as they are in the board examination. But in a competitive examination such as NEET, this is not the case. Do away with rote learning techniques and develop a deep understanding with each and every topic.

4. Calculation errors: Calculation errors waste a considerable time during examination. These errors, even if not encountered in a relaxed atmosphere, are likely to emerge when one is performing under pressure. Practise mock question papers in an exam-like environment and try to eliminate committing such mistakes.

5. Cluttered reference books: Different reference books exercise different methods of approach. A student gets acquainted with their methodology while constantly preparing through them. As these methods can vary dramatically from one reference book to the other, using too many of them can mix-up your concepts and generate confusions in your basic approach strategy. Students must keep their reference books limited, and follow only the ones suggested by the mentor, in order to avoid this situation.

6. Ignoring a subject: NEET aspirants generally ignore a subject, primarily Physics, in their preparation. This is because they typically assume that they can balance their limitations in one subject by performing better in the other two. This strategy, to the contrary, is quite detrimental and results in a lacklustre performance as it reduces the proportion of easy questions while increasing the same for medium and difficult questions. Students must involve all of the subjects in their preparation and allot more time to their weaker subjects so that they can boost their overall performance.

7. Deceptive questions: Questions are sometimes framed in a deceptive format, making students fall prey to them. Read and understand a question carefully before attempting it in the examination.

