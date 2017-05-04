Kerala SSLC results 2017 to be announced tomorrow, download Saphalam 2017 app to check results

Kerala SSLC results 2017: Keep your roll number handy to view the results Kerala SSLC results 2017: Keep your roll number handy to view the results

SSLC results 2017: The Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination result will be declared on May 5, that is Friday, at 2 pm. Besides the official website, the students can check their results on ‘Saphalam 2017’ application which can be downloaded from the Google Play store.

As per a report by Mathrubhumi Online, as many 9000 schools were provided with high speed internet facility this year as a part of the IT@School project. About 4,55,906 regular students and 2,588 private students appeared for the SSLC exam this year. The SSLC exams were held from March 8 to March 23, 2017. DHE Kerala had conducted the exam at 2,933 centres in the state and 9 centres in Lakshadweep and the Middle-East.

The Kerala education department had to cancel the exam as some questions from maths paper were found to be lifted from a model question paper. A re-examination was conducted on March 30.

After investigation, it two teachers were suspended by the Kerala education department. These are the websites where students can check SSLC results 2017:

keralaresults.nic.in,

kerala.gov.in,

results.itschool.gov.in,

educationkerala.gov.in,

results.nic.in,

examresults.net

Steps to download the Kerala SSLC exam results 2017:

– Go to the official website for the examination (keralapareekshabhavan.in) or one of the links provided above.

– Click on the link to the results page for the SSLC exams which would be available on the sites mentioned.

– Enter your details in the fields provided and submit this information.

– Download the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

