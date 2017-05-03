Telangana SSC exam 2017: Results declared, pass percentage is 84.15

Latest News
SSC results 2017: The board conducted the exams for class 10 from March 14 to March 30

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 3, 2017 4:41 pm
SSC results 2017: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has announced the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam 2017. The results were released at 4 pm at the Telangana secretariat. Overall pass percentage for this year is 84.15 per cent. A total of 5, 38, 226 students have given the SSC exam this year. There were 28, 395 students who appeared for their supplementary exams. The candidates can check their results on the official websites of the TBSE. We suggest them to keep their roll numbers handy to view their scores.

The board conducted the exams for class 10 from March 14 to March 30. Last year, over 5 lakh students sat for the SSC exam and the overall pass percentage was 86.57. The girls outperformed boys by scoring 84.70 per cent.

Steps to check Telangana SSC results 2017
Visit the official website – bse.telangana.gov.in and examresults.net
Under the results section, click on SSC 2017 results
A new page will open
Enter roll number and other details
The results will be displayed
Take a print out for further reference

The results for the intermediate plus two exams were declared on April 16 by the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education this year. A total of 8,900,87 students had appeared for the intermediate exam 2017.

