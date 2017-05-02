JEE Advanced 2017: Registration ends today, apply now

JEE Advanced 2017: Download a copy of the JEE Advanced registration page and take a print out for further reference. JEE Advanced 2017: Download a copy of the JEE Advanced registration page and take a print out for further reference.

JEE Advanced 2017: The registration for the Indian Institutes of Technology Joint Entrance Examination (IIT JEE) advanced paper 2017 will end today, that is May 2. IIT Madras is conducting the exams this year. Only those candidates who have cleared the JEE main 2017 are for JEE Advanced website.

The JEE Advanced paper will be held on May 21 and the registration portal will be open until 5 pm on May 2, 2017. The last date to register with late fee is May 4.

A total of 2.21 lakh students have cleared the JEE Main and will now sit to contest for IITs and NITs in the country on May 21.

Steps to register for JEE Advanced 2017:

– Go to the official website for JEE Advanced (jeeadv.ac.in).

– Scroll down and click on the link to the admission portal (jeeadv.nic.in).

– Enter your JEE main roll number, password; enter the code provided; login and register.

– Download a copy of the JEE Advanced registration page and take a print out for further reference.

Last year, Aman Bansal from Jaipur topped the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) and the results of which were declared on June 12.

