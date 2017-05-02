MP Board Class 10, Class 12 exams 2017: Results to be released on May 12

MP Board Class 12th and class 10th results 2017: The exams commenced in March MP Board Class 12th and class 10th results 2017: The exams commenced in March

MP Board Class 12th and Class 10th results 2017: The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh is likely to announce the results of class 10 and class 12 on May 12 at 10 am. About 19 lakh candidates appeared for the exam that was held in March. The candidates can view their results from the official website mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in and examresults.net.

The MP Board class 10 exams were started from March 2 with with Third Language (General) paper and will conclude on March 27 with Second and Third Language (General)/ Hindi. The exam was ended on March 27. As per reports, a total of 12.10 lakh students have given the exam.

Read | Pune University: Admissions, courses, application, exam dates, eligibility and other details

For class 12, the MP Board conducted the exam from March 1 with Special Language Hindi examination and concluded on March 31, 2017 with Special Language Urdu paper. The exam was ended on March 31 and as many as 7.13 lakh students sat for the class 12 exams 2017.

Steps to check MP Board Class 12th and Class 10th results 2017

Visit the official websites mentioned above

Click on the link ‘Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Exam Result – 2017’ and ‘SSC exam result 2017’

Enter your roll number and name. Click on submit

The results will be displayed

Check and save the results.

Over 7 lakh candidates appeared for Class 12 and 10 examinations last year. The Madhya Pradesh Board has from this year started digital mark sheet along with printed mark sheet. Each mark sheet would have key bar code to prevent fraud.

For more updates on MP Board results, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd