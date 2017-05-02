CBSE UGC NET 2017: Answer keys, OMR sheets released at cbsenet.nic.in

CBSE UGC NET 2017: A total of 7.94 lakh candidates appeared for the exam CBSE UGC NET 2017: A total of 7.94 lakh candidates appeared for the exam

CBSE UGC NET 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the answer keys for National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2017 . The answer keys for the exam, which was conducted on January 22, 2017, is available on the official website of UGC NET – cbsenet.nic.in. CBSE every year conducts the exam on behalf of the University Grants Commission. A total of 7.94 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, 4,500 of whom took the yoga test.

The candidates can check the answer keys till May 8. To challenge the answers, the candidate has to submit Rs 1000 per representation through debit/ credit card and apply online. In case the responses are accepted by the CBSE, the fees will be credited. Therefore, it is recommended, the candidates should make payment through their own credit/debit card.

The NET exam was conducted in three parts. In part 1, candidates had to answer 50 out of 60 multiple choice questions of 2 marks each. In part 2, there were 50 questions carrying two marks each and part 3 contained 75 questions carrying two marks each.

Steps to download UGC NET 2017 answer keys:

– Go to the official website of the UGC NET exam (cbsenet.nic.in).

– On the homepage, click on the answer keys link

– Enter your application number and password in the fields provided.

– Take print out of images of OMR sheets, recorded responses, answer keys and challenges submitted by them for future reference.

The NET is held twice a year for the grant of junior research fellowship and eligibility for assistant professorship in universities and colleges. CBSE has last year told they are overburdened and asked the Union Human Resource Development Ministry to take away the UGC NET exam from them. But until the further orders, the exam will be conducted by the CBSE.

Also the HRD Ministry is planning to conduct CTET and NET once a year.

