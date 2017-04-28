Chhattisgarh Class 12 results announced, girls outperform boys

CGBSE Class 12th results 2017: The total pass percentage this year is 76.36 per cent. CGBSE Class 12th results 2017: The total pass percentage this year is 76.36 per cent.

CGBSE Class 12th results 2017: Chhattisgarh’s School Education Minister Kedar Kashyap announced the Class 12th examinations results where girls outperformed boys with a record pass percentage of 79.05, higher than 73.70 per cent for boys. The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) conducted the exam in March. The total pass percentage this year is 76.36 per cent.

A total of 2,76,075 students had registered themselves for the examinations this year. Of these, 2,71,994 — 1,36,598

boys and 1,35, 396 girls — appeared. With 98.60 per cent, Dhavendra Kumar of the Govt Higher Secondary School at Pondi in Balod district secured the top position followed by Altamash Sabri (97.80 per cent) of the Bharat Mata School in Bilaspur district. Kumar’s father is a farmer.

Harish Kumar of Govt HS School, Machandur (Balod), Deeksha Dhurandhar of Shakuntala Vidyalaya, Bhilai and Gopal Prasad Sahu of K P H S School, Raigarh, jointly bagged the third position with 97.20 per cent marks.

Steps to check the CGBSE Class 12th results 2017

– Go to the official website for CGBSE — cgbse.net

– On the homepage, there are options for Higher Secondary and Vocational Examination Result 2017

– Click on the relevant link

– Enter your roll number and submit the result

– Check and download it for further reference.

