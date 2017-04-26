BSE Odisha HSC, Madhyama exam results 2017 declared, pass percentage 85.28

BSE Odisha Class 10th results 2017: The girls have outperformed boys BSE Odisha Class 10th results 2017: The girls have outperformed boys

BSE Odisha Class 10th results 2017: Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has declared the HSC/ madhyama or class 10th examination 2017 results today. As per sources, a total of 6,08,000 students have appeared for the exam out of which, 4,85,989 students have passed the Class 10th examination this year. The overall pass percentage is 85.28 per cent. The girls have outperformed boys with as many as 2,55,051 passed the examination while 2,47,948 boys have passed this year.

BSE Odisha conducted the exams from February 28. The last test was held in March 10. To ease out results declaration process, the Board has give two options. Either the students can send SMS by typing OR10 <ROLL NO> and send it to 5676750 and view their results or they can logon to bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

To download the BSE Odisha Class 10th results 2017 online, the students need to follow these steps:

Visit the official websites mentioned above.

Click on Matric results link

Enter yoru roll number and other details in the box provided in the page

Your marks will appear

Download and take a print out

BSE Odisha had conducted the exams at 2,887 centres across the state this year. The answer sheets were evaluated by over 14,000 teachers at 60 centres. As per reports, the students will receive their certificates from their respective schools within 10 days of declaration of result.

In 2016, as many as 6,01,348 students have appeared for the HSC examinations held at 2,882 centres across the state from February 22 to March 4. As many as 16,000 teachers participated in the evaluation of answer sheets.

