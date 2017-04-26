Odisha Board Class 10th exams 2017 results to be declared at bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in

Odisha 10th results 2017: Keep your roll number handy to view the results Odisha 10th results 2017: Keep your roll number handy to view the results

Odisha 10th results 2017: Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will release the Class 10th or matriculation examination 2017 results today at the official website – odisharesults.nic.in. The exams were held from February 28 and were concluded by March 10. The results are likely to be announced by the School and Mass Education Minister Debi Mishra at the BSE Odisha’s office .

About 6 lakh students are awaiting their results. Last year, the matriculation examination was conducted in between February 22 to March 4.

To check the results, the students have two options. Either they can send SMS by typing OR10 <ROLL NO> and send it to 5676750 or they can logon to bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

To view the BSE Odisha Class 10th marks online, the students need to follow these steps:

Visit the official websites mentioned above.

Click on Matric results link

Enter yoru roll number and other details in the box provided in the page

Your marks will appear

Download and take a print out

As per reports, the students will receive their certificates from their respective schools within 10 days of declaration of result.

