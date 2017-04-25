JEE Main 2017: Results to be declared on April 27 at jeemain.nic.in

JEE Main 2017 results: There are about 20,000 more candidates appeared for the exam this year JEE Main 2017 results: There are about 20,000 more candidates appeared for the exam this year

JEE main 2017: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) mains 2017 results are likely to be released on April 27. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will upload the results on the official website – jeemain.nic.in. This year, the JEE mains were conducted on April 2, 8 and 9, 2017. Over 10.2 lakh students had appeared for the main exam. The qualifying candidates will have to appear for JEE Advanced to get a seat in the prestigious IITs and NITs.

The answer keys and OMR response sheets for the 2017 exam have already been published on the JEE main website recently. The students have found maths section tricky in the 2017 JEE mains. The experts have predicted the cut off to be 100 or higher (up to 105) this year for general category candidates. This is due to increase in the number of candidates for the examination. There are about 20,000 more candidates this year as compared to the previous year’s JEE mains.

Read | JEE main 2017: Not satisfied with your performance? Here are 5 alternate options

Last year, nearly two lakh candidates cleared the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main out of which nearly 40,000 girls had qualified for the JEE (Advanced) test.

To check the JEE Main 2017 results, visit the official website – jeemain.nic.in, click on jeemain results, enter your registration number and date of birth. Save the results.

For mored IIT JEE 2017 updates, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 25, 2017 5:43 pm

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd