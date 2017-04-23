VITEEE 2017 results declared by VIT, check score card and marks

VIT results 2017: The candidates can check the results from the official website VIT results 2017: The candidates can check the results from the official website

VIT results 2017: The Vellore Institute of Technology has released the results of the Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) on April 23. The entrance exam was held from April 5, 2017 to April 16, 2017. Recently, this institution secured the 13th rank in the NIRF list of the country’s best engineering colleges released by the HRD ministry.

The exam was online conducted in three sessions. The candidates can check the results from the official website by following steps written below:

Steps to download VIT 2017 results

Go to the official website of VIT – vit.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the “VITEEE – 2017 – Results” flashing .on the right side of the website.

Enter details like application number, date of birth and captcha

The results will be displayed

Check results, score card, merit list, rank list in the next page open.

VITEEE entrance exam is held for admission to B.Tech. programs offered at Vellore Institute of Technology. The application process for the exam began in November and the last date for receipt of application forms was February 28, 2017. Those attempting PCM will be eligible for 20 Bachelor of Technology (BTech) courses. Those attempting PCB will be eligible for BTech Bio-Medical Engineering, BTech Biotechnology and BTech Computer Science programmes.

