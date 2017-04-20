Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10th exams 2017: Results to be declared on April 21

CGBSE class 10th board results: The students need to log on to cgbse.nic.in or cgbse.net to check the results CGBSE class 10th board results: The students need to log on to cgbse.nic.in or cgbse.net to check the results

CGBSE class 10th board results 2017: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is likely to announce the results of the 2017 class 10 board exams on Friday, April 21. Candidates who have been waiting for the results can download the same from the official website of the CGBSE once the results have been declared.

Steps to download the CGBSE class 10th board results:

– Go to the official website of the CGBSE (web.cgbse.net).

– Under the “Exam results” column, click on the link to the class 10 results

– Enter your roll number/ hall ticket number in the field provided.

– Click on “Get results”

-The results/ score card will be displayed

– Download a copy of the results sheet and take a print out of the same for further reference.

Last year, over 2 lakh students appeared for the examination that was started on February 24 and ended on March 4. In 2016, the pass percentage was 55.32 per cent. A total of 4,03,762 students appeared for CGBSE 10th board examination this year, out of which 2,21,846 passed. The girls performed better than boys by scoring 55.75 per cent while boys were at 54.84 per cent.

As per reports, Akriti Rathore and Suruchi Sahu were 2016 CGBSE toppers and they both scored 97.50 per cent marks.

