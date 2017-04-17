UPSEE 2017 answer keys released, admit cards for paper 5 to 11 to release on April 18

UPSEE 2017 admit card: On the basis the examination results of previous years, a candidate needs to score above 500 marks to get a rank in top 500-700 aspirants UPSEE 2017 admit card: On the basis the examination results of previous years, a candidate needs to score above 500 marks to get a rank in top 500-700 aspirants

UPSEE 2017: Central Admission Board has released the admit cards for UPSEE 2017. The exam was held on April 16, Sunday. The entrance exam is held for admissions in engineering institutions and other institutes in Uttar Pradesh. The candidates can check the answer keys from the official website – upsee.nic.in

Steps to check UPSEE 2017 answer keys

Visit the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, towards the left side, there are links to each set of exam paper along with their answer keys

Click on each question carefully and check them

Take a print out if needed

In a notice, the Board has mentioned the release date of paper 5 to 11 is April 18, 2017.

Expected scores

On the basis the examination results of previous years, a candidate needs to score above 500 marks to get a rank in top 500-700 aspirants. And, above 400 to get into top 5000. As there is no negative marking, attempts by aspirants are generally high. But we advise the students to carefully read through the instructions in case the negative marking gets introduced.

