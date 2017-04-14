Andhra Pradesh Intermediate exams 2017: Results announced, apply for supplementary exam

Intermediate results 2017: The last date to submit exam fees is April 20 Intermediate results 2017: The last date to submit exam fees is April 20

Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh on Thursday released the intermediate examination results for both first and second year general and vocational courses. Those who have got compartment, can apply for the supplementary examination scheduled to be held from May 15 to 23, 2017.

The students who are unhappy with their marks, can apply for re-verification or scanned answer sheets by paying Rs 200. The last date to submit exam fees is April 20. The Board will conduct the practical exams from May 24 to 28.

While paying fees, students must furnish the hall tickets number, date of birth, SSC hall ticket number, mobile number, e-mail ID and other details. The answer sheets will be displayed. Download and take a print out.

Also, the candidates who have passed all first year papers can appear for the exam by paying Rs 120 per subjects in addition to the prescribed exam charges of Rs 360.

This year, over 10 lakh students appeared for the Intermediate examinations. Among the first year students, girls scored a pass percentage of 80 per cent, boys are at 75 per cent. In second year, girls registered 69 pass percent while boys were at 60 per cent.

