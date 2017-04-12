AKTU UPSEE 2017 exam: Things you need to know

UPSEE 2017: A candidate needs to score above 500 marks to get a rank in top 500-700 aspirants UPSEE 2017: A candidate needs to score above 500 marks to get a rank in top 500-700 aspirants

UPSEE is the state level entrance examination for Engineering Institutions and other Institutes in Uttar Pradesh under Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University, Uttar Pradesh (previously known as Mahamaya Technical University). UPSEE 2017 examination will be conducted by Central Admission Board (CAB), appointed by Technical Education Department (TED) in Uttar Pradesh Government.

This year the examination will be conducted on April 16, 2017. More than three lakh students, who are permanent resident of Uttar Pradesh, are expected to participate in the entrance exam.

For admission to first year of B. Tech., the candidates must have clearly passed intermediate examination of U. P. Board or 10+2 level examination or its equivalent from any recognised Board/University. They must have secured minimum 45 per cent marks (40 per cent marks for SC/ST category candidates) without grace in each compulsory subject and one optional subject taken together.

Exam pattern:

The question paper, just like previous year, will be of 150 questions, with 50 questions each on physics, chemistry and mathematics. Time allotted for the question paper will be three hours.

Each question will be carrying 4 marks and there will be no negative marking in the paper. Those students who have done serious preparation for JEE mains should find it easy to attempt the exam as the difficulty level is much less than JEE.

However, it is important to note that the UPSEE paper typically repeats the questions on previous years papers which makes it very important for aspirants to thoroughly attempt previous year exam papers before taking the test.

Expected scores

On the basis the examination results of previous years, a candidate needs to score above 500 marks to get a rank in top 500-700 aspirants. And, above 400 to get into top 5000. As there is no negative marking, attempts by aspirants are generally high. But we advise the students to carefully read through the instructions in case the negative marking gets introduced.

Top colleges

The top 5 colleges which take admissions through UPSEE are rated well across the country and the aspirants should aim at getting a rank in top 4000 to get into these colleges. As per our assessment, these are the top 5 engineering colleges under Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University.

