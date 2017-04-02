JEE Main 2017 analysis: Maths paper lengthy, tricky

JEE Main 2017: The questions from physics and chemistry were straight forward JEE Main 2017: The questions from physics and chemistry were straight forward

The JEE Main off-line 2017 has ended today and over 10 lakh students have appeared for the exam at 1,781 centres across India. Most students have found the paper difficult and tricky. Though the test was three-hour long but many students are complaining that the paper was lengthy. The test paper had 90 questions for 360 marks. There were 3 parts in the question paper consisting of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

As per Triumphant Institute of Management Education (T.I.M.E.), the JEE Main 2017 is rated as easier in comparison to previous years JEE Main Examinations. Physics and chemistry questions were relatively easy. However, most students felt that the mathematics questions required quite lengthy calculations. D Ankita from Ryan International School, Noida has found JEE Main tough and lengthy. “While my CBSE papers went well including maths, here I could only attempt 35 out of 90 questions. The difficulty level was high,” said she.

Abhishek Mishra, another candidate, too found maths section lengthy. “Straight forward questions were asked from physics and chemistry but mathematics was loaded with questions that required lengthy calculations. That had eaten up most of my time. I expect to score around 180,” he said.

Read | CBSE exams: Gaps between paper? Here’s how to study

Each subject carried 30 questions. All questions were objective in nature with four choices and there was only one correct response. Each question carried 4 marks for the correct response and -1 for wrong response. All questions were ‘Single Correct Multiple Choice’ type.

Only the candidates who get good scores in JEE Main will be allowed to appear for JEE Advanced 2017. There shall be no weightage for class 12 marks in calculating the ranks in the JEE (Main).

For more JEE 2017 news, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd