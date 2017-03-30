NIFT exam 2017: Results declared, know the selection process

Students at NIFT, Delhi Students at NIFT, Delhi

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has released the result of the entrance examination conducted for fashion technology aspirants. The exam was held on February 12, 2017. Thousands of candidates appeared to fill seats in Bachelor of Fashion Technology (BF Tech), Bachelor of Design (B Des), Master of Design (M Des ), Master of Fashion Technology (MF Tech) and Master of Fashion Management (MFM).

On the basis of GAT and CAT, the BDes candidates will be invited for situation test. The test is conducted to check the candidate’s skills for material handling and innovative ability. Shortlisted candidates for Masters Programs from the written entrance examination are required to undergo Case Study based Group Discussions (GD) and Personal Interview (PI).

The final result will be declared by May/June followed by the counselling session for qualified candidates. The candidates can check result on the official website following the steps written below:

Steps to check the NIFT results 2017:

Log on to the official website – nift.ac.in

On the homepage, under the admission section, click on ‘Results of the Entrance Examination held on 12th February, 2017’

A new page will open

Enter either of the two — the roll number, date of birth or application number in the boxes

Click to submit

Results will be displayed

Take print out of the same for future reference

