CSIR UGC NET December exam 2016: Results declared

CSIR UGC NET results: The Council conducts UGC NET JRF exam twice in a year CSIR UGC NET results: The Council conducts UGC NET JRF exam twice in a year

CSIR UGC NET results: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Examination Unit has released the results of the Joint CSIR-UGC Test 2016. The examination was held in December last year. Thousands of candidates appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website — csirhrdg.res.in.

The examination is conducted to test the eligibility of the aspirants for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) NET. Also, through UGC NET, the eligibility for appointment of Lecturers (NET) in certain subject areas is determined.

The award of Junior Research Fellowship (NET) depends on finding the vacant position in a university or a national laboratory or an institution of higher learning and research.

Steps to Check CSIR UGC NET JRF December exam results 2016:

Visit the official website mentioned above.

On the homepage, click on Joint CSIR UGC NET Results 2016.

The list of the selected candidates will appear on the screen.

Check the results.

Download/ take a printout for further reference.

The Council conducts UGC NET JRF exam twice in a year. For this the notification is already out. CSIR is likely to hold the Joint CSIR-UGC Test on Sunday, June 18.

For more updates on CSIR-UGC test, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd