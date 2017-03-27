GATE 2017: Score card to release soon, check last year’s cut-off

GATE 2017: The score is calculated out of 100 GATE 2017: The score is calculated out of 100

With IIT Roorkee declaring GATE 2017 results, candidates are now waiting for the scorecards which will be valid for a period of three years. The last date to download score card is May 5. During the last few years, GATE score has become the criteria for recruitment in government organisations such as Cabinet Secretariat, and national/state public sector undertakings.

Due to this reason, there is a steady increase in the number of people appearing for the GATE examination. Last year, a total of 8,18,850 aspirants registered while this year, over 9.23 lakh have applied for the GATE 2017.

GATE is conducted in 23 disciplines of engineering and science subjects. The score is calculated out of 100. Below is the cut-off for last year to help you understand what could be a probable stream-wise scores:

Last year cut-off scores (out of 100)

Mechanical Engineering (ME) ) — general category (26.6), OBC (29.6), SC/ST/PWD (19.7).

Electronics and Communication Engineering (EC) — general category (25.1), OBC (22.5), SC/ST/PWD (16.7).

Electrical Engineering (EE) — general category (25), OBC (22.5), SC/ST/PWD (16.6).

Computer Science and Information Technology (CS) — general category (25), OBC (22.5), SC/ST/PWD (16.6).

Instrumentation Engineering (IN) — general category (31.6), OBC (28.4), SC/ST/PWD (21).

Civil Engineering (CE) — general category (22.5), OBC (22.5), SC/ST/PWD (16.6).

Chemical Engineering (CH) — general category (29.7), OBC (33.1), SC/ST/PWD (22).

Biotechnology (BT) — general category (27), OBC (24.3), SC/ST/PWD (18)

This year GATE 2017 was also held in Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Nepal, Singapore, Sri Lanka and United Arab Emirates.

Read | IIT Roorkee declares GATE 2017 results, check now

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd