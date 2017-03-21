Over 1000 colleges received NAAC grades in 2016-17

Higher education accreditation is a system of quality assurance under which services and operations of HEIs or programmes are evaluated Higher education accreditation is a system of quality assurance under which services and operations of HEIs or programmes are evaluated

Till February 22, 2017, National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has accredited 1,256 Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs). It consists of 1,197 colleges and 59 universities under the revised grading system. In a written reply , Minister of State (Human Resource Development), Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey said , “Under the new grading pattern, one university and three colleges have been assessed and accredited at A++ between July 1, 2016 and February 22, 2017.”

As per the revised grading system, HEIs are given to eight types of letter grades viz. A, A, A, B, B, B, C and D. Those with Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) ranging between 3.76 and 4 get the highest grade of accreditation i.e. ‘A++’. The Minister also said this pattern will help in evaluation of institutions qualitative performance and ensure healthy competition among them.

Higher education accreditation is a system of quality assurance under which services and operations of HEIs or programmes are evaluated by an external agency to determine if applicable standards of education are met. The highest grade of accreditation depends on how the HEIs have taken steps to improve upon the education infrastructure as per the set standards/criteria outlined by NAAC under the revised grading system.

