MPSC exam 2016 results declared, Bhushan Ahire is the topper

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has declared the State Service Mains exmaination results on March 16. A total of 130 candidates have qualified. This year’s topper is Bhushan Ahire who belongs to Nashik. MPSC has recommended a total of five candidates for the post of sub-collector. Besides Ahire, Shrikant Gaikwad, Sanjay Kumar Davle, Bhasake Sandeep, Neelam Bafna have been selected for the post of sub-collector.

A total of 130 candidates have cleared the PSC exam. Among women candidates, Poonam Patil has topped with a total score of 507 points. The candidates can check their result on the official website. The commission has conducted the prelims exam in April 2016 followed by the mains exam in September 2016.

The examination was held to fill all vacant posts in the A and B group across the state which include the police, administration and finance departments.

The selected candidates will fill positions of deputy collector, deputy superintendent of police / assistant commissioner of police, assistant commissioner of sales tax, deputy chief executive officer / block development officer, assistant director — Maharashtra Finance and Account Service, chief officer- municipal corporation / Municipal Parishad, Tahsildar, deputy education officer in the state government.

Check MPSC State Service mains final results 2016

Visit the official website

Click on the link ‘MPSC State Service Mains Exam Results’

A PDF file will open displaying the result

Check the result and save it for further reference

