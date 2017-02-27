APPSC Group 2 exam 2017: Over 6 lakh candidates registered for the exam

APPSC answer keys 2017: The paper was for 450 marks APPSC answer keys 2017: The paper was for 450 marks

APPSC answer keys 2017: The answer keys of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) group 2 recruitment examination is likely to release in two-three days on the official website. The candidates need to keep visiting the official website to view the answer keys.

However, the unofficial answer keys have been uploaded by some websites. In all, 6,67,010 candidates have applied for the exam that was held in about 1,400 centres.

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission conducted the exam to hire candidates for 442 executive posts and 540 non-executive posts. The exam was held in both online and offline. The paper was for 450 marks.

Steps to download the APPSC answer keys 2017:

– Go to the official APPSC website (psc.ap.gov.in).

– Click on the link provided beside the notification “The answer keys for group-ii services notification no. 18/2016 (general recruitment)”

– In the new window that opens, enter your OTPR reference number.

— Links for four sets of the answer keys will be displayed.

– Click on the desired link

– A pdf file will open showing the answer keys result

Read | Andhra Pradesh APPSC Group 2 recruitment 2016: Apply for 982 posts

Those who wish to file objections with respect to the answers, they can fill the form which is already uploaded on the official website. In the form, they need to fill their name, examination ID, name of the exam, postal address and mobile number.

Further they have to fill the question number, followed by the details of the question in 100 words and finally details of the reference.

For more updates on the official answer keys, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd