UCEED 2017: Gurgaon’s Tanmay Pathak tops the exam, results to be declared tomorrow

In this year’s Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) , Tanmay Pathak of Gurgaon has topped the exam with a score of 224. He is followed by Samadrita Sarkar of Visakhapatnam with a score of 191 and Harshit Satija of Rishikesh stood third with a score of 186.

This year, UCEED was held on January 22, 2017 in 19 cities across the country. A total of 8336 candidates appeared for the entrance exam. The results will be released on February 24, 2017. The candidates will be able to check their individual scores, ranks and can download their score cards from the UCEED website.

UCEED is conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay for admission to the Bachelor of Design (B.Des) programme. Currently, IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati and IIITDM Jabalpur admit their B.Des students through UCEED.

From 2017-2018 onwards, the Central Institute of Technology (CIT) Kokrajhar, Assam and Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology in Delhi (IIIT-D) will also admit students to their B.Des and B.Tech programmes through UCEED.

Students who have passed Class 12 (or equivalent) in 2016 or appearing in 2017 in any stream (Science, Commerce, or Arts and Humanities) were eligible.

In addition to the government institutions mentioned above, some private universities and design schools also use UCEED for admissions.

UCEED is a computer-based, centre-based exam of three hour duration. Students had to answer 85 questions in three sections for a total of 300 marks. To qualify, a candidate, depending on his/her category, had to score the minimum prescribed marks in each section of the question paper and score minimum total marks. These requirements are published in the UCEED brochure well in advance.

