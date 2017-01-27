BJP Puducherry unit: NEET will assure selection of meritorious students

BJP in Puducherry today backed the Centre’s decision to select students to medical courses from 2017-2018 academic year on the basis of NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test), saying it will assure selection of meritorious and able students for medical courses.

Party’s local unit president V Saminathan said in a release here that the system also prevents private medical colleges from collecting hefty capitation fees and donations from aspirants of medical courses.

He alleged that the ruling Congress was making a move to exempt Puducherry from NEET-based selection, at a time when students in the Union Territory were getting ready to appear for the NEET examination.

The government also appealed through a resolution to the Centre to let Puducherry continue to select students through CENTAC (Centralised Admission Committee).

“The intention of the Congress government to avoid fool proof selection of students by NEET is to encourage private players to collect hefty donations and capitations and to adopt several practices which would only hit meritorious and able students”, he said.

