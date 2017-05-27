40% jump in applications for admission to IIMC courses

The institute for journalism, radio and advertising saw a nearly 40 per cent jump in the number of applications. The institute for journalism, radio and advertising saw a nearly 40 per cent jump in the number of applications.

The government-run Indian Institute of Mass Communication has received a record number of applications for admission this year, its director general K G Suresh said. The institute for journalism, radio and advertising saw a nearly 40 per cent jump in the number of applications. It has received 6,624 applications compared to 4,733 last year. “We have broken all previous records for the number of applications to various courses,” Suresh said.

He said the increase in number of applications was due to new courses that were introduced this year, upgrade of existing courses and “improvement in academic excellence in the past one year.” He said the high number of applications was also an “indicator” of IIMC’s “growing popularity among media aspirants.”

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now