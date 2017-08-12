4 things you need to know to build a career as a yoga professional

Once you start practicing yoga, you can take it on as a profession. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Once you start practicing yoga, you can take it on as a profession. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Yoga is an exercise, a discipline and a science that helps to harmonize the mind, body and spirit. A yoga instructor not only teaches various yoga postures and breathing techniques (pranayama), but also acts as your guide to help you reach eternal harmony.

Yoga is a great career choice as it is an ancient art and a natural way of remaining fit and healthy. It also helps in improving mental and physical health. Once you start practicing yoga, you can take it on as a profession. Here are five things that you can do to make a career in yoga:

1. Learn the trade

Before becoming a yoga instructor, it is important to learn the practice from a reliable and trusted yoga school. India has also come up with many yoga institutes and universities including Patanjali University, Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, Gurukul Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Dr Hari Singh Gour University, SDM College of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences, Bihar School of Yoga and Muraraji Desai International Institute.

Becoming a yoga instructor is not an overnight thing, as it requires a lot of patience, practice, perseverance and dedication. Practicing yoga postures is must to become a yoga professional.

2. Get certified

You can pursue short-term and long-term courses to become a yoga professional. The government of India has taken steps to certify yoga teachers by launching the “Scheme for Voluntary Certification of Yoga Professionals”. The Quality Council of India (QCI) that provides accreditation standards for various sectors has developed this scheme.

Courses like one-year diploma in yogic studies, one-month teachers’ training course (TTC) by the Yoga Vedanta Forest Academy in Sivananda Ashrams at Rishikesh and Kerala, Parmarth Niketan at Rishikesh, Shantikunj at Haridwar and the Ramamani Iyengar Memorial Yoga Institute (RIMYI) set up by BKS Iyengar provide courses in the trade.

3. Income

Yoga teachers can earn from Rs. 10,000 up to Rs 30,000 per month by taking group classes. Personal classes for individuals/celebrities pay much better, especially if you’ve created a reputation for yourself among clients. Working at spas is also a good option and one can start at Rs 15,000 approximately and with experience earn as much as Rs 80,000 per month. Yoga instructors who cater to two or three organizations in the corporate sector also earn around Rs 70,000 per month.

4. Career options

– Yoga instructors are on an increasing demand at yoga centers, health spas and gyms. Even in the corporate sector has noticed the benefits of yoga and has called for routines customised by yoga teachers especially for the sector. Personal one-on-one classes are also becoming a popular option. There are also chances of employment in TV channels where regular yoga shows are broadcasted.

– Yoga therapist are also on the demand today as a medium to learn to control or cure ailments through the practice. There are yoga asanas which can bring relief to specific body ailments or pains. You can work as Yoga Therapist in health centers, resorts or at people’s homes.

