36th IRMA convocation: Be ready to face disruptions, says chairman

AT THE 36th Annual Convocation of the Institute of Rural Management, Anand (IRMA), around 176 students of the Post Graduate Programme in Rural Management, received a significant advice from Chairman T Nandakumar— “not to get intoxicated by authority and power”. Nandakumar said, “As you become CEOs, MDs and Chairpersons of organisations, you attain power. Control and authority can be intoxicating. Control can be usurped in the form of tantrums for an airline seat or to get something that is not yours.” He also warned the batch of the “disruptive” world outside. “You should be ready to face disruptions with changes in policy, technology, markets, environment, and challenges in global economic movement,” Nandakumar said.

IRMA has seen a 100 per cent placement this year with a highest salary package of Rs 46.5 lakh per annum and an average salary package of Rs 10.22 lakh per annum, director in-charge Rakesh Saxena said.

