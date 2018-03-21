32 candidates shortlisted for Mumbai University V-C post

University of Mumbai University of Mumbai

A TOTAL of 32 candidates have been shortlisted for the first round of interviews to select the next vice-chancellor of the University of Mumbai. The selection committee will conduct the first round of interviews on April 12 and 13.

“Thereafter, five candidates will be selected for an interaction with the chancellor,” said a source in the government. The selection committee had received 102 applications.

The committee comprises former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan, CIDCO chief executive officer Bhushan Gagrani and director of the National Institute of Technology, Uttarakhand, Shyam Lal Soni.

Acting vice-chancellor Devanand Shinde is not among those shortlisted.

