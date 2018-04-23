Chandigarh: 314 students awarded at GGDSD college

At GGSD College in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh) At GGSD College in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

BY AKANKSHA BUDHIRAJA

GGDSD COLLEGE, Sector 32, awarded 314 students who had won prizes for the college in various inter-college and inter-university extra-curricular and cultural competitions at a special prize distribution function held on the college campus on Sunday. Rakesh Popli, Director, Public Relations, Chandigarh Administration, was the chief guest and gave away the prizes.

The students excelled and clinched prizes in various competitions during the session 2017-18. “Owing to the hard work and talent of the students, GGDSD College has lifted the overall trophy in Panjab University Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival for four successive years,” said Upkar Krishan Sharma, president, GGDSD College Society while welcoming the chief guest.

Pramod Beri, a BCom student, was declared ‘Student of the Year’. He secured 100 percentile in the recently declared CAT results and has got admission to IIM, Ahmedabad, besides clinching prizes in extra-curricular activities for the college.

A total of 21 students were given the Roll of Honour for winning prizes throughout the three years of their stay in college. As many as 85 students received certificates of distinction while 144 students were given certificates of merit. A total of 63 students were awarded the college colour.

The principal of the college, Dr Bhushan Kumar Sharma, read the annual report of the college and described the achievements of the college. Dr Bhushan said, “SD College has been conferred an A+ grade for its academic excellence and outstanding achievements by the NAAC. For the second consecutive year, the college has been included among top 100 colleges of the country by NIRF List released for 2018. With a rank of 82, it is the only private college in north India to figure among the top 100 colleges. Further, ours is the only private college affiliated to Panjab University to have won this rank.”

Popli congratulated the students and said that they were lucky to have studied at the best college in north India. “SD College has pioneered many innovative changes in the administration and functioning of the college system. The online admission system started by the college is one such thing. Impressed by its success, I have ensured that from the next academic session, admission to all city colleges will be online. The software for the same is in place,” Popli said

