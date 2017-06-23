3,000 students who failed SSC exams enroll for skill training

FOLLOWING the government’s announcement last year that students who failed their Class X state board exams can opt for vocational skill training courses, around 3,808 such students have enrolled for the scheme. The state has joined hands with National Yuva Co-operative Society (NYCS) to set up centres to provide skill development courses to interested students. “The initiative will bring all students on the same platform without discrimination on the basis of their performance in the exam. It will empower and encourage them. We ensure that a student gets the training in an area near his residence. We are providing vocational training and skill development to around 3,808 students for now. We expect more students to apply this year post the July re-exam,” said Vivek Surve, NYCS regional head, Maharashtra and Goa.

Education minister Vinod Tawde said the move was adopted to ensure that all students go to college and learn vocational courses. “This will enable them to become independent and help them earn their livelihood,” Tawde said.

Last year, the state government directed the state board to eliminate the term ‘failed’ from the marksheets of 40,000 students who took the SSC exams in 2016. The state education department then issued marksheets for those who failed the boards as well as the re-exams with the remark ‘Eligible for Skill Development’.

The state government believes this initiative will lead to an active workforce in vocational professions, such as carpentry, electricians, fitters, turners, welders and machine operators among others, thus contributing to the growth of the state.

