Uttarakhand Board (UBSE) Class 10 results 2016 to be announced on May 25 @ubse.uk.gov.in

UBSE Class 10 results 2016: About 10,000 teachers have evaluated the answer sheets

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: May 25, 2017 5:24 pm
UBSE Class 10 results 2016: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is likely announce the Uttarakhand Board Class 10th results 2016  on May 25 at 11 am.

The examination was commenced from March 3 and ended on April 2, 2016. The state board exams were held across 1,317 centres. About 10,000 teachers have evaluated the answer sheets.

Read: Uttarakhand Board Class 10 and 12 results 2017 to be announced on May 30

In 2015, UBSE’s Class 10 and 12 exam results were declared on May 26, 2015. The overall pass percentage was 67.55%.

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education is also known as the Uttarakhand Vidhyalayee Shiksha Parishad (Ramnagar – Nainital). Every year, the UBSE announces the Uttarakhand Board results from its Ramnagar office.

