24 fake universities running in India, claims UGC: Know about them

Out of these twenty-four fake universities, eight are from Delhi. Out of these twenty-four fake universities, eight are from Delhi.

As the results of different boards are coming out, the students are rushing for admission into various universities for higher studies. In the interest of students, the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday released a list of 24 fake universities which are functioning in this country. “Students and public at large are informed that at present following 24 self-styled and unrecognised institutions are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act in various parts of the country,” a notice issued by the UGC read. “These universities have been declared as fake and are not entitled to confer any degrees,” it added.

Out of these twenty-four fake universities, eight are from Delhi. These universities include Commercial University, United Nations University, Vocational University, ADR-Centric Juridical University, Indian Institution of Science and Engineering, Viswakarma Open University for Self-employment, Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya and Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya.

Twenty four fake universities in India: State-wise fake university list

Uttar Pradesh

National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Aligarh

Uttar Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya, Kosi Kalan, Mathura

Maharana Pratap Shiksha Niketan Vishwavidyalaya, Pratapgarh

Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, Varanasi

Mahila Gram Vidyapith/Vishwavidyalaya, (Women’s University), Allahabad

Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad

Indraprastha Shiksha Parishad, Institutional Area, Khod

Delhi

ADR-Centric Juridical University

Indian Institute of Science and Engineering

Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment

Commercial University Ltd., Daryaganj

United Nations University

Vocational University

Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)

Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya

Odisha

Nababharat Shiksha Parishad, Anupoorna Bhawan, Rourkela

North Orissa University of Agriculture & Technology)

West Bengal

Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata

Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Kolkata

Bihar

Maithili University/Vishwavidyalaya, Darbhanga

Karnataka

Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Belgaum

St John’s University, Kishanattam

Maharashtra

Raja Arabic University, Nagpur

Puducherry

Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education

Last year too, UGC had released a list of such fake universities which included Maithili University/Vishwavidyalaya, Darbhanga (Bihar), Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, Varanasi (UP), Commercial University Ltd Daryaganj (New Delhi), United Nations University, Delhi and Vocational University, Delhi.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd