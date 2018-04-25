24 fake universities running in India, claims UGC: Know about them

As the results of different boards are coming out, the students are rushing for admission into various universities for higher studies. In the interest of students, the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday released a list of 24 fake universities which are functioning in this country. “Students and public at large are informed that at present following 24 self-styled and unrecognised institutions are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act in various parts of the country,” a notice issued by the UGC read. “These universities have been declared as fake and are not entitled to confer any degrees,” it added.
Out of these twenty-four fake universities, eight are from Delhi. These universities include Commercial University, United Nations University, Vocational University, ADR-Centric Juridical University, Indian Institution of Science and Engineering, Viswakarma Open University for Self-employment, Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya and Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya.
Twenty four fake universities in India: State-wise fake university list
Uttar Pradesh
National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Aligarh
Uttar Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya, Kosi Kalan, Mathura
Maharana Pratap Shiksha Niketan Vishwavidyalaya, Pratapgarh
Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, Varanasi
Mahila Gram Vidyapith/Vishwavidyalaya, (Women’s University), Allahabad
Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad
Indraprastha Shiksha Parishad, Institutional Area, Khod
Delhi
ADR-Centric Juridical University
Indian Institute of Science and Engineering
Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment
Commercial University Ltd., Daryaganj
United Nations University
Vocational University
Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)
Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya
Odisha
Nababharat Shiksha Parishad, Anupoorna Bhawan, Rourkela
North Orissa University of Agriculture & Technology)
West Bengal
Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata
Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Kolkata
Bihar
Maithili University/Vishwavidyalaya, Darbhanga
Karnataka
Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Belgaum
St John’s University, Kishanattam
Maharashtra
Raja Arabic University, Nagpur
Puducherry
Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education
Last year too, UGC had released a list of such fake universities which included Maithili University/Vishwavidyalaya, Darbhanga (Bihar), Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, Varanasi (UP), Commercial University Ltd Daryaganj (New Delhi), United Nations University, Delhi and Vocational University, Delhi.
