22 DU colleges flouted UGC norms in setting up complaints panel: Survey

Twenty-two of 50 colleges/ departments of Delhi University have flouted the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines to democratically elect student representatives to the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), a survey has found.

The ICC is a body mandated under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, and comprises teachers, non-teaching staff, student representatives and an external member. The gazette notification for the implementation of the Act was notified in 2016. As per the survey, DU colleges constituted the ICC only this year, following orders from the university.

The survey was conducted by the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and saw about 850 respondents across different colleges and departments.

The survey showed that not even half of the respondents knew about the ICC in their college. Further, 70% of respondents said the names and contact details of the ICC members were not prominently displayed, and that there was high incidence of sexual harassment in or around campus.

