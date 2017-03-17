1,871 students apply for scholarship programme ‘Yes Aspire to Innovate’

The third edition of the scholarship programme ‘Yes Aspire to Innovate’, which was launched in January, received an enthusiastic response. A total of 1,871 students applied from B-schools such as IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta, IIM Indore, IRMA and XLRI. The programme recognises and rewards 30 scholars for their entrepreneurial vision, leadership qualities and holistic academic performance. Open to all first-year students, the programme offers scholarship of Rs 2 lakh, a pre-placement interview opportunity and a year-long mentorship by the Yes Bank senior leadership to each of the 30 scholars chosen from 15 select B-schools across the country.

The Express Group is media partner for the programme.

After the students are shortlisted on the basis of their academic scores and other parameters, they will be assessed to gauge core competencies. Students will be asked to share a video on their goals and aspirations, after which they will be interviewed by a top team at Yes Bank.

The 30 winners will be felicitated at a ceremony on March 24. On the occasion, Ritesh Pai, Senior President and Country Head, Digital Banking, Yes Bank, and Sameer Nigam, Founder & CEO, PhonePe, will engage in a conversation on Entrepreneurship: Startup vs Corporate Perspective.

