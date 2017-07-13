170 Kashmiri Pandit teachers to be regularised: Delhi Govt

Sisodia said the Cabinet has also approved the second phase of expanding the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS). Sisodia said the Cabinet has also approved the second phase of expanding the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS).

The Delhi Cabinet has decided to regularise 170 Kashmiri Pandit teachers who have been working in Delhi government schools since 1994. “The government had given them jobs when they had fled from the violence in Kashmir and come to Delhi. We have decided to regularise them. There are three aspects to this — first, there will be an age relaxation; second, recruitment rules will be changed for this and finally the Central Teacher Eligibility Test will not be necessary for them,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

He added, “This is an important step for these people… we hope it will relieve some of the tension they’ve faced for all these years.”Earlier in May, the Delhi High Court had directed the government and the three Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCDs) to create posts within three months and give equal pay and benefits to Kashmiri migrant teachers, who have been working on much lower salaries and without any benefits for the past 20 years.

The government also decided to once again send the proposal to give Rs 1 crore ex-gratia relief to the family of Ram Kishan Grewal — a former Army jawan from Haryana who allegedly committed suicide in protest over the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme last year — to L-G Anil Baijal. Baijal had rejected the proposal earlier. “We hope they pass it. The Cabinet discussed the issue and has decided to send the proposal to the L-G again,” he added.

Sisodia said the Cabinet has also approved the second phase of expanding the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS).

“ILBS is one of India’s most premier institutes for liver treatment. Right now, it has 150 beds. We have decided to increase this to 550 beds as part of Phase 2. This will be done at a cost of Rs 500 crore. Not only does this mean the expansion of one of the country’s most specialised institutes, but also that, at a time, 550 people can benefit from it,” he said.

Apart from this, Sisodia said that the government has also decided to continue the subsidy for power users, which “will ensure that electricity remains cheap”. The monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly be held from August 8-11.

