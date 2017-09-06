1,600 schools to have e-classes: Vijay Rupani

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday said that under the Gyankunj Project, e-classes will be set up in 1,609 state government-run primary schools for students of class VII and VIII. These classes will be equipped with projectors, smart-boards, infrared cameras, laptops, speakers and wi-fi routers.

“Instead of reading books, children like to watch TV. They will sit in front of TV even for five hours, be it for Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chasma or other soaps. The reason being, television is an audio-visual medium. So the state government decided that in order to ensure that children take interest in studies, the blackboards be turned into screens where history and geography can be seen,” he said, adding that students are able to remember better through the audio-visual medium.

