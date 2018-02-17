Tripura tribal students who couldn’t write NEET 2017 get Rs 30 lakh monetary relief

Rs 2 lakh each has been paid to 15 tribal students who could not write NEET in 2017 due to negligence of school authorities. (Representational image: Photo by Manoj Kumar) Rs 2 lakh each has been paid to 15 tribal students who could not write NEET in 2017 due to negligence of school authorities. (Representational image: Photo by Manoj Kumar)

A monetary relief of Rs 2 lakh each has been paid to 15 tribal students of a government school in Tripura, who could not write the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) in 2017 due to negligence of school authorities. They have been paid monetary relief of Rs 2 lakh each, totalling Rs 30 lakh. Punitive action initiated against the negligent principal and a teacher of the school by the Tripura government was not enough, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said.

Earlier, when inquired, it was found that although the principal and the teacher had filled online application form of the tribal students, they failed to remit the requisite fee within the stipulated time. Due to this carelessness, the students could not appear for the exam.

NHRC also recommended that the students of Eklavya Model Residential School in Khumulwng who could not write the NEET be given free coaching for the 2018 exam. “The state government needed to pay monetary relief also to the victim students for the loss of one academic year, in addition to free coaching,” it said.

“Action against the negligent principal and the teacher had been taken and disciplinary proceedings were initiated against them,” the NHRC said. It was observed by the commission that the state government had accepted the negligence of the school authorities. The rights to education and equal opportunity of the 15 students was grossly violated, the NHRC said.

