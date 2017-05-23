15-point dip in Punjab Board Class X pass percentage; over 40% have failed

This is the first time that the board has abolished the “marks moderation system”, under which grace marks were allotted to students to improve their final score, resulting in a higher pass percentage. (Representational photo) This is the first time that the board has abolished the “marks moderation system”, under which grace marks were allotted to students to improve their final score, resulting in a higher pass percentage. (Representational photo)

IN THE sharpest dip in a decade, the number of students who have passed the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class X exam has fallen from 72.25 per cent last year to 57.50 per cent this year.

Declaring the results on Monday, PSEB chairman Balbir Singh Dhol said, “We are satisfied with the results. A total of 3,30,437 students appeared for the exam, out of which 1,90,001 students passed. While 45,734 students failed, 94,271 students have to re-appear. The results of 431 students were withheld due to technical reasons.”

This is the first time that the board has abolished the “marks moderation system”, under which grace marks were allotted to students to improve their final score, resulting in a higher pass percentage. At a meeting last month, over 30 school boards, including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), decided not to artificially “spike” marks in the board results this year.

“The dip in pass percentage is short term, due to abolition of the marks moderation system. It is good for the students because they are now being evaluated on the basis of what they actually write in the exams… When the students know that they will not get any grace marks, they will prepare well and do better. The results will improve,” said Dhol.

The PSEB Class XII results, declared earlier, also saw a dip this year.

Last year, PSEB allotted 27 grace marks to nearly 1.10 lakh students, resulting in an increase in overall pass percentage to 72.25 per cent.

In the results declared today, Gurdaspur district recorded the highest pass percentage (86.97 per cent), followed by Amritsar (83.95 per cent) and Tarn Taran (80.62 per cent). Sangrur district saw the lowest pass percentage (42.85 per cent).

Shruti Vohra of Ropar bagged the first position with 98.77 per cent. Amit Yadav and Simmi Kumari, both from Ludhiana, came second and third with 98.62 per cent and 98.31 per cent respectively.

A total of 379 students made it to the merit list, including 113 from Ludhiana, 52 from Patiala and 27 from Sangrur.

In the sports merit list, Amandeep Verma stood first (99.08 per cent), followed by Jyoti Panwar (98.62 per cent) and Nancy (98.31 per cent). Both Amandeep and Jyoti are from Ludhiana while Nancy is from Patiala.

Government schools recorded a pass percentage of 52.80 per cent, affiliated schools 70.08 per cent, and aided schools 48.8 per cent. While 63.97 girls passed the exam, the corresponding figure for boys was 52.35 per cent.

“This year, the board has decided to hold ‘re-appear’ and compartment exams in June. The exams for senior secondary class shall be held on June 22, and for Class X on June 23,” said Dhol.

