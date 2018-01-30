14 IIT students bag Young Engineer and Scientist’s award, receive $ 3,000 each

IIT Young Engineer and Scientist’s award: The Honda Motor India Pvt Ltd (HMI) has presented the ‘Young Engineer and Scientist’s award for 2017-18’ to 14 IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) students. They will get USD 3,000 each and will be sent to Japan for higher studies. The honour recognises the academic performance of students, a release issued by HMI said. The selected students are from six IITs – Delhi, Bombay, Madras, Kharagpur, Kanpur and Hyderabad. On the basis of their Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA), essays and two rounds of personal interviews their selection was made.
Japanese ambassador in India Kenji Hiramatsu said India and Japan enjoy a fulfilling bilateral relationship.
List of awardees
Satyam Mohla: IIT Bombay
Pranjal Jhaveri: IIT Bombay
Ankesh Gupta: IIT Delhi
Mohit Goyal: IIT Delhi
Sukrut Sridhar Rao: IIT Hyderabad
Shivangi Ranjan: IIT Kanpur
Kumar Kshitij Patel: IIT Kanpur
Preetham Paul Sunkari: IIT Kanpur
Ayan Majumder: IIT Kharagpur
Bindu Sancheti: IIT Kharagpur
Piyush Nanda: IIT Kharagpur
Hari Ramachandran: IIT Madras
Anand Anjimeti Rajasekar: IIT Madras
Aniket Kamthe: IIT Madras
“I hope that through this opportunity, you will experience Japan’s advanced technological system and research, aimed at contributing to social causes,” Hiramatsu said.
Shivangi Ranjan, a student from IIT Kanpur and an Y-E-S Awardee said, “By promoting eco-technology, the Y-E-S Award programme is supporting the green cause in a big way and I’m honored to receive this award today. This award has given us invaluable motivation to work for the environment through our research and knowledge.” Y-E-S Award is bestowed every year, to bright students of the IITs after a rigorous evaluation.
