14 IIT students bag Young Engineer and Scientist’s award, receive $ 3,000 each

(L-R, Row 1) Mr. Hirotomo Hirano, Mr. Kazuyoshi Maruyama, Mr. Raman Kumar Sharma, Mr. Minoru Kato, Mr. Kenichi Takashima, Mr. Yoichiro Ueno and Mr. Praveen Paranjape along with the Y-E-S Awardees (L-R, Row 1) Mr. Hirotomo Hirano, Mr. Kazuyoshi Maruyama, Mr. Raman Kumar Sharma, Mr. Minoru Kato, Mr. Kenichi Takashima, Mr. Yoichiro Ueno and Mr. Praveen Paranjape along with the Y-E-S Awardees

IIT Young Engineer and Scientist’s award: The Honda Motor India Pvt Ltd (HMI) has presented the ‘Young Engineer and Scientist’s award for 2017-18’ to 14 IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) students. They will get USD 3,000 each and will be sent to Japan for higher studies. The honour recognises the academic performance of students, a release issued by HMI said. The selected students are from six IITs – Delhi, Bombay, Madras, Kharagpur, Kanpur and Hyderabad. On the basis of their Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA), essays and two rounds of personal interviews their selection was made.

Japanese ambassador in India Kenji Hiramatsu said India and Japan enjoy a fulfilling bilateral relationship.

List of awardees

Satyam Mohla: IIT Bombay

Pranjal Jhaveri: IIT Bombay

Ankesh Gupta: IIT Delhi

Mohit Goyal: IIT Delhi

Sukrut Sridhar Rao: IIT Hyderabad

Shivangi Ranjan: IIT Kanpur

Kumar Kshitij Patel: IIT Kanpur

Preetham Paul Sunkari: IIT Kanpur

Ayan Majumder: IIT Kharagpur

Bindu Sancheti: IIT Kharagpur

Piyush Nanda: IIT Kharagpur

Hari Ramachandran: IIT Madras

Anand Anjimeti Rajasekar: IIT Madras

Aniket Kamthe: IIT Madras

“I hope that through this opportunity, you will experience Japan’s advanced technological system and research, aimed at contributing to social causes,” Hiramatsu said.

Shivangi Ranjan, a student from IIT Kanpur and an Y-E-S Awardee said, “By promoting eco-technology, the Y-E-S Award programme is supporting the green cause in a big way and I’m honored to receive this award today. This award has given us invaluable motivation to work for the environment through our research and knowledge.” Y-E-S Award is bestowed every year, to bright students of the IITs after a rigorous evaluation.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd