13,000 more seats in Mumbai junior colleges this year

STUDENTS SEEKING admissions to junior colleges in the city this year have 13,000 more seats to apply for compared to those who enrolled themselves last year. A total of 2.92 lakh seats are available for around 3.15 lakh students who appeared for Class X exams in Mumbai this year. Science stream has seen a considerable spike in numbers this year with colleges adding over 5,600 seats.

Considering the rising demand for commerce courses in the past few years, colleges have also increased their commerce stream intake by over 3,000 seats. On the other hand, there has been a drop in the number of seats in the arts stream by almost 1,000 seats. Around 6,000 seats are available for vocational courses. Deputy Director of Education (DyDE) B B Chavan said the increase in the number seats reflected the preference of students.

“In Mumbai, more students are interested in commerce courses given the variety of future avenues available. Science courses are the second favourite and arts come last. The trend in Mumbai is opposite compared to the rest of the state,” said Chavan. Science and arts courses trump commerce in terms of demand in other places in the state, especially in rural Maharashtra, he said.

Chavan said several junior colleges in Mumbai have been forced to discontinue some sections or cut down the intake capacity in arts streams after they failed to fill up their seats last year.

Principals said Class X students did not have enough clarity about what a course in the arts stream would entail and hence they did not prefer to take up the courses. “Usually, Class X students are unaware of what an arts course offers. While there are several subjects in the arts stream such as history, geography and psychology, students only seem to choose English,” said Cynthia Dawson, principal of Swami Vivekanand Junior College in Chembur.

“While there are limited job prospects for arts students, it is also difficult for them to switch streams,” she added. Commerce has proved to be a favourite among students. “Commerce students are seeing increasing opportunities. They can get jobs in secretarial fields, financial fields or even try their hands at chartered accountancy,” said Dawson. Chavan said the department is expected to begin the application process by the end of May. “The prospectus for students are yet to be printed. Once that is done, we will start calling for applications,” he said.

