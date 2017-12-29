1,300 schools to be shut: Maharashtra govt to present case before NHRC

The department had earlier announced that 1,314 government schools, with enrollment less than 10, will be shut down owing to lack of demand in their areas. (Gajendra Yadav/Representational) The department had earlier announced that 1,314 government schools, with enrollment less than 10, will be shut down owing to lack of demand in their areas. (Gajendra Yadav/Representational)

THE STATE education department will present its case for shutting down 1,300 schools to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) after the latter issued a notice to the Maharashtra government over the matter.

Education Minister Vinod Tawde said the department had prepared a detailed chart of the performance of the schools where the number of students was less than 10. It will now present the details to the NHRC to justify its decision to shut down 1,300 schools across the state.

The department had earlier announced that 1,314 government schools, with enrollment less than 10, will be shut down owing to lack of demand in their areas. The teachers and students of these schools will be transferred to nearby schools, according to the department. Tawde had made the announcement earlier this month, close on the heels of a government resolution to shut non-performing self-financed schools.

Thereafter, based on news reports, the NHRC took suo motu action and served a notice to the state government, citing that the reported decision would adversely affect students, particularly from rural areas. The commission said the decision should have been preceded by thorough research on the demand for schools in different parts of the state. Tawde has now said the department had prepared a detailed report and will present it to the NHRC.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App